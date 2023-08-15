Shahabuddin, Hasina pay homage to Bangabandhu on National Mourning Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day.
The president and the prime minister paid their respects by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s mural at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 6:30 am on Tuesday.
They stood in silence for some time after placing the wreaths. A team of the Armed Forces offered a salute as bugles rang out in a mournful tune.
A special prayer was offered seeking peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and the others killed in the Aug 15 massacre.
Later, Hasina paid her tribute again as the chief of the Awami League alongside her sister Sheikh Rehana and senior leaders of the party.
Afterwards, the 14-party alliance leaders led by Amir Hossain Amu paid their tributes. After the party leaders ended their tributes, the Bangabandhu Bhaban was opened to all.
Thousands of people stood in line and paid their respects to the architect of Bangladesh's independence.
Hasina went to the Banani Graveyard from Dhanmondi and paid her respects to the family members of Bangabandhu and others killed on Aug 15, 1975, by placing wreaths and showering flower petals. She offered a special prayer there.
The prime minister then headed to Tungipara to pay homage at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation.
On this day in 1975, the nation’s independence hero was assassinated at his Dhanmondi Road 32 home along with most of his family members by rogue soldiers in one of the bloodiest political assassinations in the world. Bangabandhu was buried in his hometown of Tungipara, while the others were laid to rest at Banani graveyard.
To mark the day, special prayers will be held at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas across the country. Bangabandhu’s party the Awami League will organise programmes to feed the poor.
Hasina will preside over the memorial meeting on National Mourning Day at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.