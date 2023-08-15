Shahabuddin, Hasina pay homage to Bangabandhu on National Mourning Day

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day.

The president and the prime minister paid their respects by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu’s mural at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 6:30 am on Tuesday.

They stood in silence for some time after placing the wreaths. A team of the Armed Forces offered a salute as bugles rang out in a mournful tune.

A special prayer was offered seeking peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and the others killed in the Aug 15 massacre.