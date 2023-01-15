US official Donald Lu recognises RAB’s effort to reduce extrajudicial killings

A visiting senior US State Department official has praised the Rapid Action Battalion’s effort to reduce the number of extrajudicial killings after his country imposed a sanction on the elite force, saying the US recognises the effort.

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu, however, did not indicate whether the US authorities would consider lifting the sanction soon.

“We had quite good discussions about the RAB. If you have seen the statement this week by HRW [Human Rights Watch], they recognised and we recognise tremendous progress in the area of reducing extrajudicial killings by the RAB. This is amazing work,” Lu said during a joint press briefing on Sunday after meetings with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. “It shows that RAB is able to carry out this important counter-terrorism and law enforcement function while respecting human rights.”

On Dec 10, 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on RAB as well as seven of its current and former officers, citing serious human rights violations.