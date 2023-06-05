According to the DGHS, one person died from dengue on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. The health directorate also reported three deaths from the disease on Sunday.

Hospital admissions for dengue patients have been on the rise over the past few days.

In the month of May, a total of 1,036 patients were hospitalised.

Along with mosquito attacks, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of the Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.

The DGHS on May 24 warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year. It said the surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

The number of hospitalised patients in the country has reached 2,477 this year, with 1,781 admissions recorded in Dhaka and 696 more outside the capital.