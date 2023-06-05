    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 4 deaths from dengue fever, 450 hospitalisations in 5 days

    More than 450 patients have been hospitalised in this period

    Four people have died across Bangladesh from dengue fever in the first five days of June, and more than 450 patients been admitted to hospitals with symptoms of this Aedes mosquito-borne disease, marking the highest number of weekly admissions recorded this year.

    As many as 101 patients with the disease were hospitalised until 8am Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Earlier, 97 patients on Sunday, 141 patients on Saturday, four patients on Friday and 112 patients on Thursday were admitted to hospitals throughout the country.

    According to the DGHS, one person died from dengue on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. The health directorate also reported three deaths from the disease on Sunday.

    Hospital admissions for dengue patients have been on the rise over the past few days.

    In the month of May, a total of 1,036 patients were hospitalised.

    Along with mosquito attacks, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of the Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.

    The DGHS on May 24 warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year. It said the surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

    The number of hospitalised patients in the country has reached 2,477 this year, with 1,781 admissions recorded in Dhaka and 696 more outside the capital.

    So far this year, 17 people have died of dengue. Of them, 14 died in different hospitals in Dhaka, and three died while undergoing treatment at hospitals outside the capital.

    Of them, six died in January, three in February, two in April and as many in May.

    Besides, 566 patients were treated in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April, and 1036 in May.

