Power supply restored to many parts of Bangladesh after major grid failure

Power supply to many areas of Bangladesh has started to normalise hours after a grid failure knocked down the connection to nearly half of the country.

Power outages hit large swathes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone on Tuesday, officials said.

The trouble started around 2 pm due to a 'technical glitch', according to the state-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.