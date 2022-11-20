Helpers used motorcycles to flee with fugitive militants on death row: police

Police in Dhaka have confirmed that the two militants who managed to flee from custody were assisted by some yet-to-be-identified men as they assaulted the policemen escorting the prisoners and used a getaway motorcycle.

The prisoners, identified as Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir and Abu Siddique Sohel aliases Sakib, Sajid and Sahab, managed to give law enforcers the slip while they were being escorted to a court in Dhaka to testify in a case on Sunday.

Both Moinul and Abu Siddique, members of the outlawed militant organisation Ansar Al Islam, received death penalties for their involvement in the killings of Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Faysal Arefin Dipon and writer Avijit Roy.