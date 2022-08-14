Swiss envoy’s remarks on bank deposits conflict with govt, ACC accounts, says HC

The High Court says the Switzerland ambassador’s statement regarding Bangladesh’s lack of initiative on seeking information on funds deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks conflicts with the accounts given by the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The panel of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the statement on Sunday after taking media reports about Swiss Ambassador to Dhaka Nathalie Chuard’s remarks into account and reading the responses to the court’s inquiry from the ACC and the government.

The envoy’s statement created ‘an embarrassing situation’, the court said.

The High Court had ordered the government and the ACC to explain the situation on Thursday.

The government and the ACC highlighted a report from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, the central bank’s detective agency, in their responses. The state also submitted information from four national newspapers, while the ACC added another.

After statements from both sides, the court instructed a report to be filed in the form of an ‘affidavit’ and set Aug 21 as the date for submission.

“The foreign minister has given a statement to the media about this,” said Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik, who represented the state at the hearing. “He said the ambassador’s statement was incorrect and called it a lie.”

“Swiss banks released their annual report on Jun 16 of this year. The following day, the BFIU sent a request to Switzerland’s FIU requesting necessary information on money deposit made by several Bangladeshi banks and citizens to their accounts through the Egmont Secure Web, or ESW, system. But Bangladesh has not received any information on the matter.”

The BFIU exchanges information with foreign agencies to prevent money laundering, terrorism funding and to support investigations, the state said. The ESW system is the standard medium of communication worldwide.

The state lawyer said that Bangladesh had asked for information on 67 institutions and individuals since Bangladesh became part of the ESW system in 2013.

“We asked Switzerland’s FIU for information through the ESW,” Manik said. “Switzerland said they only had information on one individual. The BFIU has given the ACC information on another individual.”

“The ambassador made the statement without full knowledge of the situation. She was incorrect.”