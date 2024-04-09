Eid rush at Paturia as holidaymakers try to cross the Padma

Holidaymakers have started heading back to their ancestral homes to spend the Eid break with their friends and families. The rush of returnees has led to heavy traffic on the roads and crowding at ports, as is evident at the Paturia launch and ferry dock in Manikganj.

Panna Lal Nandi, supervisor of the launch dock at Paturia, said the crowd had grown in size since Monday afternoon. It continued to grow into Tuesday morning. As the day progressed, there seemed to be no space left on the ferries and launches.

Most of the travellers at Paturia were coming in on local buses. From there they departed for their respective destinations by ferry or launch. But more travellers were coming in on local buses than ferries could carry.

The rush of passengers has completely filled up launches and people are taking risks by crowding onto them wherever they find space.