Bus crushes 2 Rohingya children to death in Teknaf

Two children belonging to Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya community have died when a bus hit them in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The accident occurred on Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Arakan Road in Teknaf's Leda around 9 am on Friday, said Inspector Md Abdul Qayum of the Shahpori Highway Police Station.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Ismail, 8, and Mohammad Hasan, 5, both residents of Alikhali No. 25 Rohigya camp.

The boys were travelling with their fathers to visit relatives in another Rohingya camp when they were struck by a Teknaf-bound Payra Paribahan bus, Inspector Qaiyum said, citing locals.

Police seized the bus but the driver and his assistant fled the scene, the officer added.