Train services normalise 31 hours after collision in Gazipur

The derailed and damaged bogies have been recovered

Train services have normalised 31 hours after a collision between two trains in Gazipur’s Joydebpur.

As many as 10 bogies were derailed and five of them were heavily damaged when the Tangail Commuter Train collided head-on with a freight train carrying oil on Friday morning.

One of the two lines was cleared two hours after the accident, but it seriously disrupted the schedule.

The work to recover the coaches from the other line ended on Saturday evening.

Md Setabur Rahman, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Police Camp, said train services on the route fully normalised around 7:50pm.

The authorities have suspended a stationmaster and two pointsmen over the collision.

Bangladesh Railway and the district administration have also launched separate investigations into the incident.