3 construction workers fall off building, die in Dhaka

They were working on the outside of a 10-storey building when the platform they were standing on broke

Three construction workers have died after falling from a building under construction in Dhaka’s Sobujbagh.

The dead were identified as Ontur, Altafur Rahman, and Mofizul Islam. They were all between 20 and 25 years of age.

The three were working on the exterior of a 10-storey building under construction on the western side of the Mayakanon Jamiatul Masjid in Sobujbagh around 10am on Friday when the makeshift platform they were standing on broke, said Inspector Md Solaiman Gazi of Sobujbagh Police Station.

They fell and were rushed to Mugda General Hospital. Two of them died at the hospital. Mofizul was administered treatment and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Police and relatives brought him to DMCH around 2pm and he died there around 2:50pm.