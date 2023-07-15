3 die as truck crashes into easybike in Tangail

Three people have been killed and five others injured after a head-on collision between a truck and an easybike in Tangail’s Dhanbari Upazila.
The accident occurred in the Jamtali area on the Jamalpur-Tangail Road around 7:30pm, said HM Jashim Uddin, chief of Dhanbari Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Khadija Akhtar, 37, Zulekha Aktar, 33, and easybike driver Kawsar, 26.
The easybike was carrying passengers from Dhanbari Sadar when it got into an accident at Jamtali, police said, citing locals.
Eight people with injuries were rushed to the Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex, where three were declared dead.
The five others were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The truck was seized, but the driver fled, said OC Jashim.