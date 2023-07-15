3 die as truck crashes into easybike in Tangail

Three people have been killed and five others injured after a head-on collision between a truck and an easybike in Tangail’s Dhanbari Upazila.

The accident occurred in the Jamtali area on the Jamalpur-Tangail Road around 7:30pm, said HM Jashim Uddin, chief of Dhanbari Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Khadija Akhtar, 37, Zulekha Aktar, 33, and easybike driver Kawsar, 26.