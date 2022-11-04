    বাংলা

    3 teenage boys die in Barguna motorcycle crash

    Yasin Arafat, 13, Mohammad Rabbi, 16, and Siam, 15, died when their cycle veered out of control and crashed

    Barguna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 06:15 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 06:15 AM

    Three teenage boys have died in a motorcycle accident in Barguna’s Betagi Upazila.

    The accident occurred in the Khanerhat area around 11:30 pm on Thursday, according to Shah Alam Howlader Hanan, chief of Betagi Police Station.

    The victims were identified as Yasin Arafat, 13, Mohammad Rabbi, 16, and Siam, 15.

    The three teenagers had gone to a religious event at the Mokamia Fazil Madrasa field in Betagi Upazila on Thursday night and were on their way home when their motorcycle veered out of control and off the road.

    Police recovered the three of them in critical condition and took them to the Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

    Police have recovered the motorcycle from the scene, said OC Shah Alam.

