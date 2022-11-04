3 teenage boys die in Barguna motorcycle crash

The three teenagers had gone to a religious event at the Mokamia Fazil Madrasa field in Betagi Upazila on Thursday night and were on their way home when their motorcycle veered out of control and off the road.

Police recovered the three of them in critical condition and took them to the Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead.

Police have recovered the motorcycle from the scene, said OC Shah Alam.