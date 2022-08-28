Bangladesh to resume crackdown on ‘unauthorised’ health facilities from Monday

The government issued fresh licences to 1,489 health centres and renewed licences of 2,930 service providers since clamping down on facilities with registration issues in May-June.

Despite the stern measures and repeated warnings, many companies are still doing business without a licence, Ahemdul added. “We will move against those who are not renewing their licences. There are about 2,000 such companies.”

“They don’t have the necessary documents. They can’t be allowed to provide health services in that status. These hospitals think they can continue like this.”