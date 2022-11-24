Hasina calls on air force officers to serve people

"The most important thing is gaining the trust of the people. It is absolutely necessary to win any war."

Reiterating that Bangladesh believes in the principle of maintaining friendship with everyone, Hasina said, "But we still have to hone our skills by maintaining excellence in training and then roll on with that confidence."

"There should be a sense of responsibility towards the country and the people. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib also said in a speech that having this sense is extremely important."

"So, I hope this applies to a lot of our young people who will be joining a new workplace today."

Hasina highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government for the welfare of Air Force members and wished the new officers a beautiful and prosperous life.

"We want to be proud of our cadets."

Mentioning that the members of the armed forces participate in peacekeeping missions, Hasina said, "Today we have to work with various countries of the world. That is why it is important to always remember your training. Training should always be given importance.”