Hasina calls on air force officers to serve people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the young officers of the Bangladesh Air Force to fulfil their duties by keeping in mind their responsibilities towards the country and the people.
Hasina made the call while addressing a programme titled 'Bangladesh Air Force Academy President Parade (Winter) 2022' organised at the Jashore Air Force Academy on Thursday.
"Whenever an accident or disaster takes place in other countries, we reach out and help them. Every time a natural disaster occurs in our country, the members of the air and armed forces stand by the people and serve the people,” Hasina said.
"The most important thing is gaining the trust of the people. It is absolutely necessary to win any war."
Reiterating that Bangladesh believes in the principle of maintaining friendship with everyone, Hasina said, "But we still have to hone our skills by maintaining excellence in training and then roll on with that confidence."
"There should be a sense of responsibility towards the country and the people. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib also said in a speech that having this sense is extremely important."
"So, I hope this applies to a lot of our young people who will be joining a new workplace today."
Hasina highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government for the welfare of Air Force members and wished the new officers a beautiful and prosperous life.
"We want to be proud of our cadets."
Mentioning that the members of the armed forces participate in peacekeeping missions, Hasina said, "Today we have to work with various countries of the world. That is why it is important to always remember your training. Training should always be given importance.”
The aim of the Awami League government is to ensure that the people always hold their heads high as Bangladesh emerged victorious from the great Liberation War, Hasina said.
"We were carrying on with our work but COVID-19 and the Ukraine war sanctions led to worldwide economic instability. But we are also very vigilant about how we can get out of this situation and our economy is still dynamic."
Hasina also highlighted various initiatives taken by the Awami League government to modernise the Air Force during her speech.