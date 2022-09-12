Four dead in separate road accidents in Kushtia

At least four people have died in separate road accidents in Kushtia.

The accidents that occurred on Monday on the Kushtia-Jhenaidaha Highway and in Kumarkhali's Alauddin Nagar also left 13 others injured, according to Idris Ali, chief of Kushtia Highway Police.

Three of the dead were identified as Gaffar, 38, Sanowar, 40 and Jahid. They were all natives of Shashidharpur village in Daulatpur Upazila.

The other victim is believed to be a trucker's aide, but police could not immediately identify him.