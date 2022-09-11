Young people are major strength of Bangladesh, says PM Hasina

The youth community in Bangladesh should enhance its skills and education as it is a major strength of the country, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The youth community is the most important part of any nation. Therefore, we hope they’ll push their standards higher in every aspect, including education,” Hasina said during the ‘Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022’ ceremony via video conferencing on Sunday.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports honoured 11 youths with the award this year.