Young people are major strength of Bangladesh, says PM Hasina

    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 08:00 AM
    The youth community in Bangladesh should enhance its skills and education as it is a major strength of the country, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    “The youth community is the most important part of any nation. Therefore, we hope they’ll push their standards higher in every aspect, including education,” Hasina said during the ‘Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022’ ceremony via video conferencing on Sunday.

    The Ministry of Youth and Sports honoured 11 youths with the award this year.

    Hoping that Bangladesh will move forward and brave all obstacles in its way, the prime minister said that youths are a major force in Bangladesh.

    “Many countries in the world have turned into the countries of the elderly. We don’t want to be like them. It’s our youth community who can drive the country to the path of prosperity and fulfil the dream nurtured by the Father of the Nation to make it a golden Bangladesh.”

    Achieving that dream will ensure a better life for everyone in the country, so we should work to reach that goal, she said.

    Hasina hoped that the youths would support the people as volunteers and also attain socio-economic development for themselves and help their families.

    Today’s youths will be the driving force for a prosperous Bangladesh in 2041, the prime minister said.

    “Now that we have received the honour of being a developing country, we don’t want to go backwards. We must push Bangladesh forward.”

