Man accused of stabbing wife to death during outing in Dhaka's Diabari

A woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by her husband in Dhaka's Diabari area.
Before her death on Tuesday, the woman accused her husband of carrying out the fatal attack after taking her out in the evening, the police said.
The victim has been identified as Latifa Akhter, 28, a native of Cox’s Bazar’s Tarabunia. Police are on the hunt for her husband, Rabiul.
Police found Latifa in a bloody state near the Diabari metro rail station and rushed her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead around 9:45pm.
"On the way to the hospital, the woman said her husband took her out to Diabari and stabbed her. He fled the scene after the incident," said Sub-Inspector Ibrahim Mollah of Turag Police Station.
The officers who took Latifa to DMCH revealed that she had a rocky relationship with her husband, whom she described as a drug addict.
She also expressed concerns about the safety of her son, who is living with a physical disability in Dhaka's Basabo, according to the police.