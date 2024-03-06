Man accused of stabbing wife to death during outing in Dhaka's Diabari

A woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by her husband in Dhaka's Diabari area.

Before her death on Tuesday, the woman accused her husband of carrying out the fatal attack after taking her out in the evening, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Latifa Akhter, 28, a native of Cox’s Bazar’s Tarabunia. Police are on the hunt for her husband, Rabiul.

Police found Latifa in a bloody state near the Diabari metro rail station and rushed her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead around 9:45pm.