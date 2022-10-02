4 die as truck crashes into market in Narsingdi

Four people have been killed and five others injured after a truck veered out of control and crashed into a vegetable market next to the highway in Narsingdi’s Raipura Upazila.
The incident occurred at the market next to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Mahmudabad around 6:30 am on Sunday.
The freight truck was headed to Sylhet, said Mozammel Hossain, chief of Bhairab Highway Police Station. Rain caused the truck to veer out of control into the market. The truck crushed an autorickshaw, killing two passengers and a pedestrian on the spot.
The three were identified as Siddiq Miah, 55, Siddique Mia, 62, and Abul Kalam.
A fourth victim died on the way to a Dhaka hospital, but police could not confirm their name or identity.
The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals for treatment and the two vehicles involved in the accident were seized, OC Mozammel said.