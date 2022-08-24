Authorities block alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur amid eviction drive

The authorities have closed off the alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur in Chattogram’s Sitakunda amid a drive to evict the residents from government land.

The residents of Jungle Salimpur and Ali Nagar were using the routes on high-pressure underground gas supply pipelines of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company, said Towhidul Islam, nezarat deputy collector!!!!! of the district.

Besides blocking the routes and limiting traffic in the area by setting up checkposts on Wednesday, the authorities also installed surveillance cameras, he said.