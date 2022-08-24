Authorities block alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur amid eviction drive

The authorities have closed off the alternative routes to Jungle Salimpur in Chattogram’s Sitakunda amid a drive to evict the residents from government land.
The residents of Jungle Salimpur and Ali Nagar were using the routes on high-pressure underground gas supply pipelines of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company, said Towhidul Islam, nezarat deputy collector!!!!! of the district.
Besides blocking the routes and limiting traffic in the area by setting up checkposts on Wednesday, the authorities also installed surveillance cameras, he said.
The main road to the area was still open a day after the angry locals blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway for hours and clashed with police in protest against the eviction drive. Police have charged 200 people in six cases over the clashes, naming 45 of the suspects.
The government is evicting the residents from its land to set up a prison, sports facility, stadium, mosque and safari park. It sent them notices to leave within Aug 20 and later cut off power connections to the area.
Officials said 88 out of 3,100 acres of the area were encroached on by razing hills.
The residents, however, said they settled there after buying the land at cheaper prices.