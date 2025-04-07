The Dhaka University administration announces the suspension of classes and examinations on Monday

Gaza massacre: call for 'strike' in educational institutions on Monday, protests on Tuesday

The Islami Chhatra Shibir has called for the suspension of classes and examinations at all educational institutions and the closure of offices and courts across the country on Monday in protest against the genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal also called for solidarity with the global strike for Gaza.

The student wing of the BNP also announced a protest on Tuesday.

The two organisations made the announcement of the events on Sunday.

Palestinian organisations and field-level activists have called for a “global strike for Gaza” until the massacre in Gaza is stopped.

Chhatra Shibir Central President Zahidul Islam and Secretary General Nurul Islam Saddam issued separate statements calling for the observance of the programme demanding an independent Palestinian state as well as an end to the genocide.

They specifically called on the interim government to make an official statement to protest Israel's aggression and stop the ongoing genocide.

The Chhatra Dal announced a sit-in programme covering faces with black clothes outside all educational institutions at 10:30am on Tuesday and at noon, a protest rally will be held in every city following processions from all educational institutions.

Condemning Israel's brutalities in Gaza, the group’s President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir said in a statement, that the world's indifferent behaviour despite Israel's barbarity is even more inhumane.

At the same time, they expressed solidarity with the victims and the war-torn Palestinians and expressed solidarity with Monday’s "global strike".

DU EXAMS, CLASSES SUSPENDED

Dhaka University authorities announced the suspension of examinations and classes on Monday in protest against the massacre in Palestine.

Apart from this, the university administration will suspend official activities for two hours.

The university's spokesperson Md Rafiqul Islam announced the decision in a statement on Sunday night.

Apart from this, all the offices of the university will remain closed from 9am to 11pm. The schedule for halted exams will be announced later, it added.

Apart from this, all the offices of the university will remain closed from 9am to 11pm. The schedule for halted exams will be announced later, it added.