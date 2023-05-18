    বাংলা

    Hasina to visit Doha to join Qatar Economic Forum

    She will travel to the Gulf nation next week

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 May 2023, 04:58 PM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 04:58 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit Doha next week to attend the third Qatar Economic Forum.

    The forum will be held on May 23-25 and Hasina will head a Bangladeshi delegation there at the invitation of the Gulf nation’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said on Thursday.

    The Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, is the Middle East’s “leading voice dedicated to global business and investment”, according to the forum’s website.

    With its focus on the major economic issues facing international CEOs, heads of state, and money markets, the Forum provides “fresh and unique” perspectives on the issues driving global boardroom conversations.

    Hasina returned home on May 9 after her 15-day visit to Japan, the US and the UK. 

