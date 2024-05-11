Make projects environmentally friendly, PM Hasina tells engineers

The premier emphasises such plans are necessary to protect the country from the adverse impact of climate change

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on engineers to make environmentally friendly plans for their projects.

The premier made the call at the inaugural ceremony of the 61st convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) on Saturday.

“Today, we [the government] are taking Bangladesh forward as we make plans and implement them properly. Whatever plan it is, it should be environmentally friendly to protect the country from the adverse impact of climate change. We always have to tackle drought, flood and tidal bores, so we need to keep in mind to make the plans sustainable.”

“The plans should be cost-effective, focusing on their return and welfare of people. It is my request to ignore plans that are made solely for the sake of construction. I will not approve any such projects that come to me,” Hasina said.

"We have to make plans in such a way that people will benefit from them, that the country will get a return or an income."

Calling on engineers to focus on research, the premier said, “We have to look at how we can use the innovative power and talent of engineers to move forward in agricultural mechanisation.”

Emphasising the preservation of food products, she said Bangladesh needs to look at the storage and processing facilities to export local produce after meeting domestic demand.

The premier stated that research is an ongoing process and needs to be repeated again and again.

The prime minister also reiterated her call to the engineers not to take any such plan for development which requires filling water bodies such as haor, beel and ponds.

"If necessary, we will build expressways. The vehicles will ply the expressway while vessels under the expressway," she said.