A 'laid-back' atmosphere at the Secretariat after Eid holidays

The Secretariat, the nerve centre of Bangladesh’s administration, has reopened after a five-day break for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays with lower-than-usual employee attendance.

However, officers in different ministries said that most staff members were present for the first working day after the holidays, but some were late.

Bangladesh celebrated Eid-ul-Azha on Jun 17. Including the weekend before Eid, the public holiday for the Islamic festival lasted five days.

On Wednesday, the Secretariat was less busy than usual, with a lower number of officials and staff present. Vacant chairs were seen in the office rooms of multiple officers.

Although visitors are allowed to enter the Secretariat with an entry pass, few were seen. The usual heavy traffic outside the Secretariat was missing.

Ministers and state ministers exchanged greetings with officers on the first working day.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader exchanged Eid greetings with his ministry staff and spoke to reporters

On Wednesday, officers were seen embracing their colleagues in the traditional Eid ritual. Many enjoyed a relaxed chat.

”We’re a bit laid back today as there’s no specific work due,” an officer of the finance ministry said.

No crowds were milling about the two elevators in building No. 4, or the six in building No. 6. Typically the queues for the elevators stretch a long way.

When contacted, the joint secretaries and additional secretaries in different ministries said that most staff had come to work and only those who had taken additional leave on Wednesday and Thursday were absent.

There were few staff members at the Ministry of Agriculture. One of them said that many staff members skipped the first day or came in late.

After the Eid holidays, the government office timing has shifted back to the traditional 9am to 5pm schedule.

Accordingly, the government changed banking hours as well. Banks will start transactions at 10am and close them at 4pm. However, banks can continue to complete office work until 6pm.