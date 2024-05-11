From mattresses to commodes: What Dhaka residents dump into canals, drains

Dhaka North City Corporation organises an exhibition of unusual items found in the clogged drains and canals

It takes time for rainwater to go away from the streets of Dhaka because recklessly dumped rubbish clog the mouths of the city’s drains and canals, Atiqul Islam has said.

The mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation spoke about the capital’s waterlogging issue on Saturday at a weeklong exhibition of unusual items found in canals and drains.

These include dumped quilts, mattresses, a sofa set, luggage, a bed, cable, tyres, commodes, flower tubs, rickshaw parts, chairs and tables, wash basins, bags and plastic pots.

Dumping such materials here and there has adversely affected the sewer system, Atiqul said.

“Many of us unconsciously dump household waste materials into canals, ponds and drains. There’s nothing that cannot be found in the surface drains and canals.

“It surprises me how we throw different types of rubbish in the drains and canals. This is destroying the flow of water and creating waterlogging,” he said.

The mayor said canals are situated in front of houses in developed countries, but in Bangladesh, people tend to build homes with canals behind.

“Everyone uses canals as dustbins. It’s saddening. The rubbish blocks the canals and drains. So, the streets become waterlogged after rains. It takes time for city corporation workers to remove the wastes from the drains.”

He also said people can call quick response teams, one each for the 10 zones of the city corporation, to have rain water removed by dialling the 16106 helpline.