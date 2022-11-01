Young generation must prepare for any work for Bangladesh, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the young people, asking them to stay prepared to dive into work for the development of the country.
Speaking virtually at the inauguration of National Youth Day and the National Youth Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Hasina said the government has set up 100 economic zones across the country to facilitate the employment of the young.
“They need to train themselves properly as more investments in those zones are creating more job opportunities for boys and girls,” she said.
Hasina underscored that no work should be sneered at. “Doing whatever work you can to stand on your own feet is something to be proud of. We shouldn’t belittle any work.”
She discussed how students helped farmers harvest paddy during the pandemic. “The young generation must stay prepared to do any work as they did then. It will help our country progress.”
She thanked the young generation for standing by the people during the pandemic.
Hasina pointed out that new technologies and inventions were emerging with the progress of the world and Bangladesh needed to keep up. “Our young generation and students will do that.”
Hasina said that global organisations feared an oncoming food crisis after it was reeling from the economic problems due to the Russia-Ukraine war following the pandemic. To steer clear of such calamity, Hasina said, Bangladesh must cultivate crops “on every inch of land”.
“Let the young people take initiatives, they can take up the task in their localities.”
Bangladesh will be able to meet its demand and help other struggling countries by producing and processing food by itself, Hasina added.
Bringing up the fourth industrial revolution, Hasina stressed building “competent, well-trained, skilled manpower” to be the goal of many organisations across the world. “Our young people are very talented and able to show expertise in all sorts of work.”
Hasina recalled the courageous role played by the young people in the 1971 Liberation War and called upon the youth today to build a country mirroring their spirit.
“We are a victorious nation and must always keep our heads high … to develop and enrich our country with strength, talent and wealth. Our youths must always keep this in mind.”
She invoked the “patriotism” of the young people, asking them to dedicate themselves to the development of the country.