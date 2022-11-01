Young generation must prepare for any work for Bangladesh, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the young people, asking them to stay prepared to dive into work for the development of the country.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of National Youth Day and the National Youth Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Hasina said the government has set up 100 economic zones across the country to facilitate the employment of the young.

“They need to train themselves properly as more investments in those zones are creating more job opportunities for boys and girls,” she said.

Hasina underscored that no work should be sneered at. “Doing whatever work you can to stand on your own feet is something to be proud of. We shouldn’t belittle any work.”

She discussed how students helped farmers harvest paddy during the pandemic. “The young generation must stay prepared to do any work as they did then. It will help our country progress.”