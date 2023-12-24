    বাংলা

    2 dead as bus collides with passenger vehicle in Barishal

    Ten others were injured in the head-on collision between a bus and a locally made passenger vehicle on the Dhaka-Barishal highway

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 05:03 AM

    At least two people have died after a bus ploughed into a locally made passenger vehicle in Barishal's Wazirpur Upazila.

    The driver of the three-wheeler, 28-year-old Sohrab Howlader, and his assistant, 20-year-old Rubel Howladar were killed in the accident.

    Ten others, including the bus's supervisor and passengers, were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 6:30 am on Sunday, according to Golam Rasul Molla, chief of Barishal Highway Police Station.

    A Sakura Paribahan bus was en route to Dhaka from Barishal when it collided head-on with the three-wheeler, locally known as Nasimon, in Mundapasha, police said citing witnesses.

    The passenger vehicle was severely damaged and rolled off the road following the collision, killing its driver and his assistant, said Golam Rasul. The bus slammed into a roadside tree.

    Normal traffic resumed after firefighters, police and locals rescued the injured and recovered the bodies, said Sub-Inspector Kamruzzaman of the Highway Police Station.

    Police have seized both vehicles and are preparing to file a case on the incident.

    Zafar Ahmed, the head of Wazirpur Model Police Station, said the accident could be attributed to a combination of factors, including dense fog and excessive speeding.

