2 dead as bus collides with passenger vehicle in Barishal

At least two people have died after a bus ploughed into a locally made passenger vehicle in Barishal's Wazirpur Upazila.

The driver of the three-wheeler, 28-year-old Sohrab Howlader, and his assistant, 20-year-old Rubel Howladar were killed in the accident.

Ten others, including the bus's supervisor and passengers, were injured in the incident that occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 6:30 am on Sunday, according to Golam Rasul Molla, chief of Barishal Highway Police Station.