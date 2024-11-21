Khaleda Zia attends Armed Forces Day event after over a decade

This is her first public appearance in six years

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has made her first public appearance in six years when she joined the Armed Forces Day event in Dhaka.

She arrived at Dhaka Cantonment's Senakunja at 3:35pm on Thursday, attending the annual event for the first time in 12 years.

Army chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Air Force chief Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed the former two-time prime minister.

Khaleda was seated next to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and the two exchanged greetings.

The BNP chief was accompanied by her late son Arafat Rahman Coco's wife Sharmila Rahman, late brother Sayeed Iskander's wife Nasrin Ahmed, and younger brother Shamim Iskandar's wife Kaniz Fatema.

Khaleda’s physician AZM Zahid Hossain, who is also a member of the BNP Standing Committee member, was also part of the entourage.

Earlier, she left her Gulshan residence 'Feroza' in a white Pajero jeep at 3:30pm.

Military Police pilot cars went before her vehicle and an army ambulance came behind it.

On Tuesday night, Chief of General Staff of the Army Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen ASM Kamrul Ahsan personally delivered the invitation letter to the BNP chief.

This year’s Armed Forces Day programme started at 4pm.

Yunus attended the event as chief guest along with political leaders, senior civil servants, business figures, diplomats, and journalists.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 26 other party leaders were also invited to the event.

After the Awami League-led alliance came to power, former premier Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda were last seen together at the Armed Forces Day event in Senakunja in 2009.

Khaleda has not been seen at the ceremony after she lost her home in the Dhaka Cantonment.

SIGNIFICANCE OF ARMED FORCES DAY

Armed Forces Day commemorates the launch of a coordinated attack by army, navy, and air force personnel against the occupying Pakistani military forces during the Liberation War on Nov 21, 1971.

The day is observed annually with various events, including the reception at Senakunja.

KHALEDA’S LAST APPEARANCE AT SENAKUNJA

Khaleda last attended the Armed Forces Day reception in 2012 as the opposition leader.

Since then, she has not been seen at the event, particularly after being jailed in a corruption case in 2018.

Invitations to her were also discontinued thereafter.

A PLATFORM FOR RARE POLITICAL ENCOUNTERS

The Senakunja reception was once notable for facilitating rare encounters between the country’s two leading political figures, Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League and Khaleda. In 2012, despite their stark differences over the caretaker government system, both attended the event, although they did not interact.

The last time the arch political rivals were seen together at the Senakunja reception was in 2009, during the early years of the Awami League-led government.

Following a mass uprising and the fall of the Awami League government, Hasina fled to India on Aug 5 this year. As a result, she will not attend this year’s Armed Forces Day reception.