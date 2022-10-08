Court orders 24 student protesters to jail over clashes with Chhatra League

A Dhaka court has sent 24 members of the Students’ Rights Council to jail following clashes with the Chhatra League at a memorial event for BUET student Abrar Fahad and Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam issued orders in two cases on Saturday, fixing Oct 11 as the date for their bail hearing, according to Deputy Commissioner of police Jashim Uddin.

Defence lawyer Muzahidul Islam said the court also instructed jail authorities to ensure treatment for several arrestees, who fell ill.