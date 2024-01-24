    বাংলা

    Dhaka Gate is set for inauguration on Wednesday

    Bibi Marium cannon from Mir Jumla's invasion of Assam has been installed next to the Dhaka Gate

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 09:22 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 09:22 PM

    After years of neglect, the historical 'Dhaka Gate' is all set to be inaugurated on Wednesday after restoration.

    The gate, which was in utter ruins due to a lack of maintenance and construction of the metro rail system, has been renovated back to its original look.

    Besides constructing several seating areas for visitors, the authorities have also installed the Bibi Marium cannon next to it.

    According to Abu Naser, the public relations officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, the inauguration ceremony will begin at 4pm on Wednesday.

    DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka-8 Member of Parliament AFM Bahauddin Nasim, historian Muntassir Mamoon and Professor Abu Saeed, who designed the gate, will also be present at the ceremony.

    In 2022, Dhaka South City Corporation took the initiative to restore the dilapidated 'Dhaka Gate' near Doel Chattar of Dhaka University.

    Renovation work of the historic structure began in May last year and was completed recently.

    Ahnaf Tradings, a contractor company, has renovated the gate at a cost of about Tk 8.2 million.

    The gate has been restored following the new design created by a team of professionals led by Prof Saeed, an archaeology expert who teaches at the University of Asia Pacific.

