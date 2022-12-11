    বাংলা

    Hasina urges Japanese business community to invest more in Bangladesh

    Hasina said the government is developing a tourism zone in Cox's Bazar and sought Japan's cooperation

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has pinned her hopes on Bangladesh-Japan trade relations growing stronger as she called for more investment from the Japanese business community. 

    "Bangladesh is a great place to invest and the private companies in Japan can invest in Bangladesh," the prime minister said in a meeting with outgoing Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki at the Ganabhaban on Sunday. 

    She said the government is developing a special tourism zone for foreigners in Cox's Bazar and sought Japan's cooperation in it. "Whatever Japan does, it does nicely," Hasina said. 

    Her Deputy Press Secretary KM Sakhawat Moon briefed the journalists following the ambassador's visit. 

    Hasina lauded Naoki's role in strengthening the ties and ensuring the smooth running of the Japan-backed mega projects in Bangladesh during his time.

    She thanked Japan for its support in constructing the Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Dhaka Metro Rail, and the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport. 

    The Japanese envoy hoped Bangladesh would continue to have peace, discipline, stability, socio-economic development and democratic environment under Hasina’s leadership. 

    Reassuring Hasina of more help for Bangladesh, Naoki said the two countries have been nurturing a relationship for socio-economic and technical development since Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Japan visit after Bangladesh’s independence. 

    The prime minister and the Japanese ambassador discussed the Rohingya crisis during the meeting and agreed the refugees should return to their home country Myanmar.

    Naoki expressed interest in establishing libraries for children in Dhaka. He also said Bangladeshi students have fair opportunities to study in Japan and it would offer more scholarships to Bangladeshi students in future. 

    “Bangladeshi students are doing well, especially in the agriculture sector," he noted.

    RELATED STORIES
    ASK condemns ‘forcible checking of data on mobile phone’ of commuters ahead of BNP rally
    Forcible checking of info on mobile phone unlawful: ASK
    Members of the Chhatra League had assaulted at least 12 opposition supporters on the Dhaka University campus after scrutinising their phones for information on whether they were heading to the rally o ...
    'Stunned' BNP leaders blame government for vandalising their Naya Paltan headquarters
    HQ in tatters stuns BNP leaders
    They find the doors of almost every room, furniture, and closet locks broken with CCTV cameras in bits
    Court jails 10 men in a case tied to Hall-Mark embezzlement
    10 men awarded prison terms in Hall-Mark scandal
    The company had embezzled Tk 27.31 billion, aided by some officials from Sonali Bank between 2010 and 2012
    Bangladesh appoints Kabir Bin Anwar as new cabinet secretary
    Kabir Bin Anwar named new cabinet secretary
    The senior secretary from the Ministry of Water Resources becomes the 23rd person appointed to the role

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher