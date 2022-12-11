Hasina urges Japanese business community to invest more in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina has pinned her hopes on Bangladesh-Japan trade relations growing stronger as she called for more investment from the Japanese business community.

"Bangladesh is a great place to invest and the private companies in Japan can invest in Bangladesh," the prime minister said in a meeting with outgoing Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki at the Ganabhaban on Sunday.

She said the government is developing a special tourism zone for foreigners in Cox's Bazar and sought Japan's cooperation in it. "Whatever Japan does, it does nicely," Hasina said.

Her Deputy Press Secretary KM Sakhawat Moon briefed the journalists following the ambassador's visit.