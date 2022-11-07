    বাংলা

    Hasina inaugurates 100 bridges across Bangladesh

    46 of these bridges are located in the Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet, 14 in Barishal, 7 in Dhaka, 6 in Mymensingh, 5 each in Rajshahi and Rangpur

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 06:58 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated 100 newly constructed bridges in 25 districts across Bangladesh.

    Hasina announced the openings via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban at 11 am on Monday.

    "We built the Padma Bridge with our own funds. It is a matter of great pride for us. We had previously declared our ‘Vision 2021’ for the development of Bangladesh,” she said.

    After the Awami League formed a government for the second time, Hasina announced the reconstruction of 113,303 metres of bridges and the construction of 21,267 metres of culverts.

    Many roads are now being upgraded to highways for the development of connectivity, Hasina said. The developments are being carried out so that Bangladesh can get connected to the Asian Highway and Asian Railway.

    Over Tk 8.79 billion was spent on the construction of the 100 bridges. The total length of the bridges is about 5.5 kilometres.

    Forty-six of these bridges are located in the Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet, 14 in Barishal, 7 in Dhaka, 6 in Mymensingh, and 5 each in Rajshahi and Rangpur.

    Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader presided over the inauguration ceremony. The event was moderated by the prime minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.

    ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Road Transport and Highways Division secretary, presented information about the bridges during the event.

