Hasina inaugurates 100 bridges across Bangladesh

After the Awami League formed a government for the second time, Hasina announced the reconstruction of 113,303 metres of bridges and the construction of 21,267 metres of culverts.

Many roads are now being upgraded to highways for the development of connectivity, Hasina said. The developments are being carried out so that Bangladesh can get connected to the Asian Highway and Asian Railway.

Over Tk 8.79 billion was spent on the construction of the 100 bridges. The total length of the bridges is about 5.5 kilometres.