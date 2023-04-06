Fire service flags hazards at Dhaka's Gausia Market during inspection

“They (the traders) told us that 60 fire extinguishers have been installed in this market. The fire service officials checked that they were working and their monometers were showing adequate pressure," he said.

"But as you have seen, the fire service faced a water shortage during the fire at Bangabazar. That is why there was talk of installing fire hydrants in this market, which has not been done. However, they said they have installed an underground water reservoir. We told them that they must ensure there is enough water.”

The six stairways at Gausia Market have become narrow due to the proliferation of shops. Fire service official Bazlur said that if there was an accident, not enough people would be able to use them.

“If there is an accident, not enough people can go down these stairs. And if there is a fire on the stairs, they will become unusable. So it is advisable to clear the stairs.”

The workers of a shop called Romeo-Juliet set up on the stairs said that they have been there for about 20-25 years. Though the shop is on the stairs, the rent for the location is not low, they said.