Fire service flags hazards at Dhaka's Gausia Market during inspection

The fire service has pointed out several hazardous conditions at Dhaka’s Gausia Market during an inspection following a massive blaze that gutted the capital’s Bangabazar Market.
A team of personnel from the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence, and the National Security Intelligence went to the sprawling clothing market at 10 am on Thursday.
They gathered detailed information about the market from the offices of the storeowners' association before touring the location.
After the inspection, Deputy Assistant Director of the Fire Service Bazlur Rashid told reporters, “This market has six stairways, but they are not clear. Electric wires are hanging everywhere. Also, the market was told to install an automatic fire alarm system, which hasn’t been done yet.”
The fire service went through the market and showed the media the major hazards. The market has no fire extinguisher control panels used for fire protection, monitoring and control of systems for active extinguishing.
"The market authorities were asked to form their own firefighting force, which has not yet been implemented," Bazlur Rashid said.
The seven-storey Dhaka market has 430 shops and is one of the busiest in the city. Most shops sell women’s clothing, jewellery, bags, shoes and cosmetics. The upper floors of the market house the offices and warehouses of wholesale traders.
Three years ago, the fire service conducted a fire-extinguishing exercise at the market, Bazlur Rashid said. The traders were given some recommendations at the time and seem to have followed through on many of them.
“They (the traders) told us that 60 fire extinguishers have been installed in this market. The fire service officials checked that they were working and their monometers were showing adequate pressure," he said.
"But as you have seen, the fire service faced a water shortage during the fire at Bangabazar. That is why there was talk of installing fire hydrants in this market, which has not been done. However, they said they have installed an underground water reservoir. We told them that they must ensure there is enough water.”
The six stairways at Gausia Market have become narrow due to the proliferation of shops. Fire service official Bazlur said that if there was an accident, not enough people would be able to use them.
“If there is an accident, not enough people can go down these stairs. And if there is a fire on the stairs, they will become unusable. So it is advisable to clear the stairs.”
The workers of a shop called Romeo-Juliet set up on the stairs said that they have been there for about 20-25 years. Though the shop is on the stairs, the rent for the location is not low, they said.
Asked about the matter, Kamrul Hasan Babu, president of the Gausia Market Shop Owners Association, said, "These shops have been on the stairs since the time the market was built. We did not set them up.”
“The power lines for the market have been renovated in full compliance with the advice of the fire service and fire extinguishers have been installed,” he said. “We will follow the suggestions they are giving now."
A day after Bangabazar, Dhaka's biggest market for cheaper clothes, was burnt to ashes, the fire service said on Wednesday that they would conduct a survey of the dangerous marketplaces in the capital.
A team from this initiative conducted the inspection at Gausia, one of the markets deemed at high risk, on Thursday.