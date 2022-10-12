Pregnant beautician allegedly raped by three men in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi

A pregnant beautician has allegedly been raped by three men after she went to provide home service in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-stop Crisis Centre on Wednesday, said Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.

Ikram said her husband is an Uber driver and she became a beautician to provide additional financial support to the family by offering services via Facebook.