Pregnant beautician allegedly raped by three men in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi

A pregnant beautician has allegedly been raped by three men after she went to provide home service in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi.
The incident took place on Tuesday night and she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-stop Crisis Centre on Wednesday, said Ikram Ali Mia, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station.
Ikram said her husband is an Uber driver and she became a beautician to provide additional financial support to the family by offering services via Facebook.
According to her account of the incident, the police officer said, she was called to Dhanmondi Road No. 28 on Tuesday evening. Upon arriving there, a woman led her to the first floor of a building where three young men were waiting.
The men threatened her and beat her up before raping her, the woman alleged. After they let her go, she called up her husband who arrived to bring her back home to Savar.
The husband said she became pregnant after they got married seven months ago.
Police came to know about the allegations upon being contacted by the hospital.
“We haven’t yet identified the building where she was raped but we are still looking. Police are investigating the matter on a priority basis,” Ikram said.
He hoped police would get more information once she recovered.