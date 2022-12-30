RAB arrests 25 suspected muggers ahead of New Year

Police barred Nakano Eriko at Dhaka airport as she tried to leave Bangladesh for Japan with her daughters in defiance of the court's order
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 25 people in different areas in Dhaka on suspicion that they were planning to mug revellers on New Year’s Eve.
RAB-3 commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said on Friday they made the arrests at Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Mugda, Wari, Khilgaon, Shahjahanpur and other areas on Thursday night.
The arrestees are members of a gang of muggers that target people during religious and national festivals, he said. Most of the suspects are homeless and drug addicts, according to Arif.
“Their activities have increased because people don’t contact the law-enforcing agencies after the incidents.”