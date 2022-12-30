RAB arrests 25 suspected muggers ahead of New Year

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 25 people in different areas in Dhaka on suspicion that they were planning to mug revellers on New Year’s Eve.

RAB-3 commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said on Friday they made the arrests at Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Mugda, Wari, Khilgaon, Shahjahanpur and other areas on Thursday night.