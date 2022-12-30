    বাংলা

    RAB arrests 25 suspected muggers ahead of New Year

    They are accused of planning to mug revellers on New Year’s Eve

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 02:17 PM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 02:17 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 25 people in different areas in Dhaka on suspicion that they were planning to mug revellers on New Year’s Eve. 

    RAB-3 commander Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin said on Friday they made the arrests at Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Mugda, Wari, Khilgaon, Shahjahanpur and other areas on Thursday night. 

    The arrestees are members of a gang of muggers that target people during religious and national festivals, he said. Most of the suspects are homeless and drug addicts, according to Arif. 

    “Their activities have increased because people don’t contact the law-enforcing agencies after the incidents.”

