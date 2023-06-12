EC calls polling officials after journalists barred from Khulna centre

The Election Commission has ordered officials overseeing the Khulna city election to allow journalists to do their work without any hindrance amid reports that the media were denied entry to a polling centre.

After receiving a complaint that journalists were barred from entering Khulna's St Joseph's High School centre on Monday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan rebuked the presiding officer of the polling station over the phone.

He asked the official to ensure that journalists were able to fulfil their duties in line with electoral rules so that the EC's image is not tarnished.