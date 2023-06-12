    বাংলা

    EC calls polling officials after journalists barred from Khulna centre

    The election watchdog directed officials not to obstruct the work of journalists to ensure transparency

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 10:38 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 10:38 AM

    The Election Commission has ordered officials overseeing the Khulna city election to allow journalists to do their work without any hindrance amid reports that the media were denied entry to a polling centre.

    After receiving a complaint that journalists were barred from entering Khulna's St Joseph's High School centre on Monday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan rebuked the presiding officer of the polling station over the phone.

    He asked the official to ensure that journalists were able to fulfil their duties in line with electoral rules so that the EC's image is not tarnished.

    Voting in the southern cities of Khulna and Barishal began at 8 am on Monday using electronic voting machines. The EC monitored the situation at polling centres via closed-circuit cameras from its headquarters in Dhaka's Agargaon.

    “Journalists can enter as many centres as they like. They will inform you upon entering the centre that they're there. It's not about taking permission," Habib told the presiding officer over the phone.

    "Then they can enter a voting booth in pairs. They can record videos of the booth and broadcast live outside.”

    Habib ordered officials to see that there is no "misunderstanding" with journalists.

    “Journalists are working as our eyes and ears. The EC is promoting transparency at home and abroad. Everyone knows that. Don't embarrass us," he said.

    “We have no lack of sincerity or transparency. They can take a photo of the ballot box, but not the secret rooms."

    Later, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal called the returning officer and said, “They [reporters] can't start a live broadcast inside a polling booth, but they can take pictures. Only two people can enter at a time.

    "They make live broadcasts outside the polling booth. Inform the presiding officers about this so that journalists don't face any obstacles.”

    RELATED STORIES
    The water crisis of Banasree
    The water crisis of Banasree
    The residents of Dhaka face a clean water crisis as the water supplied by the city’s Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA is not suitable for drinking without boiling or filtering. The situatio ...
    Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat looks on during a press conference following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2023.
    Thailand poll body to investigate PM frontrunner Pita
    Pita Limjaroenrat will be investigated over whether he was qualified to run in last month's election, a top official said
    A costumer counts money before buying tangerines in a green grocery store, as Argentines struggle amid rising inflation, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 11, 2023.
    Argentina inflation seen hitting 149% this year
    The annual inflation forecast is above the 126% expected in the previous poll conducted by the country’s central bank
    Awami League candidate Azmat says he's confident of victory in Gazipur city poll
    A confident Azmat says ‘AL will win’
    Gazipur voters were frustrated for the past decade as they never got any benefits, the Awami League candidate says

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps