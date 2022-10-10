Hasina urges global leaders to spend on children’s welfare, not weapons

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again called on global leaders to stop spending trillions on weapons and advised them to spend the funds on children’s welfare instead.

“The coronavirus and the war in Ukraine slowed down economic and development progress all over the world, including Bangladesh, and now people everywhere are suffering. That’s why I will always push for peace. I will also urge them [global leaders] to consider allocating the funds they are spending in the arms race to children’s welfare,” she said while inaugurating the country's first ever six-lane Modhumoti Bridge in Narail and the third Shitalakhya Bridge in Narayanganj via videoconferencing from her office in Dhaka on Monday.