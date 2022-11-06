4 die as bus veers off road in Faridpur

At least four people have died in a bus accident in Faridpur.

Ten others were injured in the accident around 3 am on Sunday on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Madhabpur in Faridpur’s Bhanga.

Merina Akter, 32, Junaid, 3, Humayun Kabir, 48 and Abdul Rouf Howladar, 50, died when the Sakura Paribahan bus crashed, said Md Taimur Islam, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.