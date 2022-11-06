    বাংলা

    4 die as bus veers off road in Faridpur

    Ten others were injured as the speeding bus veered off the road and hit a tree

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 08:00 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 08:00 AM

    At least four people have died in a bus accident in Faridpur.

    Ten others were injured in the accident around 3 am on Sunday on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway near Madhabpur in Faridpur’s Bhanga.

    Merina Akter, 32, Junaid, 3, Humayun Kabir, 48 and Abdul Rouf Howladar, 50, died when the Sakura Paribahan bus crashed, said Md Taimur Islam, chief of Bhanga Highway Police Station.

    The speeding bus veered out of control, went off the road and hit a tree, said Taimur. At least two people died at the scene.

    The injured were admitted to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex and Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. Later, two of them died at the upazila health complex.

    Police have seized the bus and legal action is underway, said the police officer.

