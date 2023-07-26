Bangladesh EC gears up for rollout of poll management app

The development of the Election Management App, designed to offer a range of services, including information on voters, parties, candidates, election symbols, photos and poll centres, has reached its final stage. The Election Commission plans to roll out the app after the general election schedule is announced.

“The app's development is in its final stages and a local firm is working on it,” Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said on Tuesday.

The app will also include an option to submit nomination papers, according to him. Currently, the authorities are receiving nomination papers online on a trial basis.