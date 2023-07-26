    বাংলা

    Bangladesh EC gears up for rollout of poll management app

    The development of the app is in its final stages and the Election Commission plans to unveil it after the general election schedule is announced

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2023, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 06:03 AM

    The development of the Election Management App, designed to offer a range of services, including information on voters, parties, candidates, election symbols, photos and poll centres, has reached its final stage. The Election Commission plans to roll out the app after the general election schedule is announced.

    “The app's development is in its final stages and a local firm is working on it,” Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said on Tuesday.

    The app will also include an option to submit nomination papers, according to him. Currently, the authorities are receiving nomination papers online on a trial basis.

    THE SERVICES

    The app will be accessible not only to candidates, election officers, and party representatives but also to the general public. However, in specific cases, access will be limited to EC personnel, returning officers, and assistant returning officers.

    The app will provide hourly updates on the votes cast and results from different polling centres.

    “Voters will get to know which constituency they are listed in, which poll centres or poll booths they should go to. They can see it on Google Maps," said Anisur.

    "Currently, we’re evaluating the technical feasibility as millions of people will use the app at the same time."

    He also said that the app is likely to hold databases on poll centres and polling officers.

    “Although the technical capacity will increase, regular office work in line with the existing rules will continue. The poll results will be announced at the centres and sent to the returning officer.”

    The app has been designed to ensure transparency in election management, he added.

