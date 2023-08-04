    বাংলা

    UN seeks investigation into ‘excessive use of force’ by Bangladesh Police against protesters

    Many opposition supporters, as well as some police officers, have been injured in clashes that have erupted at opposition rallies in recent months

    The United Nations human rights agency has called for an investigation into alleged “excessive use of  force” by the police against protesters at opposition programmes in Bangladesh ahead of the general election. 

    “We urge the police to ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary and, if so, in full compliance with the principles of legality, restraint and proportionality,“ UN human rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence said in a briefing in Geneva on Friday. 

    “Excessive use of force must be promptly investigated, and those responsible held to account,” he said, citing the recent violence during the opposition party's rally over the weekend. 

    The UN agency also urged all political parties, their supporters and the security forces to ensure a peaceful, inclusive and safe environment enabling a free and fair election, Laurence said, according to a statement posted on the agency’s website. 

    Highlighting the recurring clashes that have erupted at opposition rallies in recent months, the UN official said, “Police have used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons. Police, alongside men in plain clothing, have been seen using hammers, sticks, bats and iron rods, among other objects, to beat protesters.” 

    “Many opposition supporters, as well as some police, have been injured. Senior opposition leaders have been beaten in broad daylight, and their homes raided by people claiming to be law enforcement personnel. Hundreds of opposition leaders and supporters have been arrested before and during the rallies.” 

    Authorities must abide by their human rights obligations, Laurence said. 

    “And allow people to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression, and to act diligently to protect against attempts by third parties to suppress or limit the exercise of those rights.“ 

    He also called upon the authorities to ensure a "secure and peaceful" environment for those involved in the election campaign where diverse political opinions are treated with respect and freedom of expression is upheld.

