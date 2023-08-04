UN seeks investigation into ‘excessive use of force’ by Bangladesh Police against protesters

“Many opposition supporters, as well as some police, have been injured. Senior opposition leaders have been beaten in broad daylight, and their homes raided by people claiming to be law enforcement personnel. Hundreds of opposition leaders and supporters have been arrested before and during the rallies.”

Authorities must abide by their human rights obligations, Laurence said.

“And allow people to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of opinion and expression, and to act diligently to protect against attempts by third parties to suppress or limit the exercise of those rights.“

He also called upon the authorities to ensure a "secure and peaceful" environment for those involved in the election campaign where diverse political opinions are treated with respect and freedom of expression is upheld.