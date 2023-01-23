Bangladesh court sets Jan 29 for verdict over custody of Japanese mother’s children

Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008. The couple had three children.

Three days after Nakano filed for a divorce in January 2021, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school in Japan and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since.

Nakano came to Bangladesh in July 2021 to try and regain custody of her children, for which she mounted a legal battle that has stretched on for months.

On Nov 21, 2021, the High Court decided that Imran would have custody of the two children. He was, however, required to allow their mother to meet with them in private.