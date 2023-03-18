Elderly handicraft maker dies in RAB raid in Narayanganj

Family members of an elderly handicraft maker in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon have accused plainclothed Rapid Action Battalion members of killing the man during an operation to arrest his neighbour.

The incident took place at around 12:30 am on Sunday in the Borgan area under the Sadipur Union of the Upazila.

Ramiza Begum, the wife of the deceased Abul Kashem, said her husband, who failed to identify RAB members as they were not donning their usual uniform, attempted to help the neighbour, a garment worker named Selim, believing that a group of bandits was dragging Selim.

During the melee, according to Ramiza’s narrative, a RAB member shot the 65-year-old Kashem from close range. Another neighbour, a 50-year-old pharmacist named Humayun Kabir, was shot in both legs.