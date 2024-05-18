Mother and son among 4 killed by lightning strikes in Narsingdi

Three – a mother, a son, and a seasonal worker – died while harvesting paddy

Four people have been killed and another person injured after lightning strikes in different locations in Narsingdi.

The incidents occurred in the Sadar Upazila’s Alokbali and Shahartali’s Hajipur areas on Saturday morning, according to Narsingdi Sadar Police Station OC Tanvir Ahmed.

The dead were identified as Sufia Begum, 35, and her son Emon Mia, 10, from Alokbali village; rice harvesting worker Quayyum Mia, 20, from Raipura’s Baghaikandi; and Mosleh Uddin, 55, from the Hajipur area.

Sufia Begum’s husband, Kamal Mia, was injured in the incident.

“My wife, son, a labourer, and I went to the fields in the morning to cut down paddy,” he said. “Intense rain and thunder started suddenly around 10am. We were trying to protect ourselves from the rain by wrapping ourselves in a polythene sheet. Suddenly, there was a lightning strike and we were all injured.”

Locals rescued them and rushed them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where a doctor declared Sufia, Emon, and Quayyum dead.

Mosleh Uddin was killed in a lightning strike around the same time in Hajipur.

The bodies of all four victims are currently at the hospital morgue.