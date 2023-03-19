Bangladesh starts Niko graft case trial against BNP chief Khaleda 16 years after filing

A special court in Dhaka has fixed May 23 to start recording testimony in the much-talked-about Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, opening the trial 16 years after Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman issued the order after framing charges against the accused on Sunday, said Khaleda’s counsel Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah.