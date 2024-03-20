Despite crackdown, bus drivers flout rules by stopping illegally on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Despite a highway police crackdown, bus drivers flout traffic rules and continue to drop off passengers in the middle of the road on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

As a result, plenty of passengers are endangering their lives by jumping over the highway divider in an attempt to cross the roads.

According to the highway police, random bus halts cannot be prevented if bus drivers are not aware of the risks they pose to the lives of the passengers.

However, bus drivers claim that they have to unload passengers in the middle of the highway as illegal parking of vehicles brings traffic to a standstill on the service lanes.