High Court questions prepaid electricity billing transparency amid complaints

A notice says consumers still suffer from overcharges, hidden fees, and a lack of transparency

The High Court has issued a set of rules asking the government why it should not order investigations to ensure transparency in the prepaid electricity meter billing system.

The bench of Justice Md Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolan issued the rules upon hearing a writ petition on Tuesday.

Advocates AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal, Abdullah Al Hadi, Kamrul Hasan Regan, and Md Zakir Haider represented the petitioner.

Advocate Hadi filed the petition on Jun 6 on behalf of Supreme Court lawyers Faisal, Regan, and Haider, seeking transparency in the bill collection system of prepaid electricity meters, following legal notices served on the defendants on May 21.

The notice said although prepaid meters have been introduced in Bangladesh to cover all electricity users by 2025, consumers still suffer from overcharges, hidden fees, and a lack of transparency.

This has caused significant inconvenience and widespread dissatisfaction, necessitating a review and reform.

The notice was sent to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, the Bangladesh Power Development Board, the Bangladesh Rural Development Board, DESCO, the West Zone Power Distribution Company, the Northern Electricity Supply Company, and DPDC.