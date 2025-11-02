ACC prosecutes treasurer, ex-registrar of Ctg's Southern University

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched a case against the treasurer and former registrar of a private university in Chattogram for allegedly embezzling and misusing money from the teachers' provident fund.

The case was filed on Sunday by ACC Deputy Director Alamgir Hossain.

Southern University Treasurer Sarwar Jahan and former registrar Prof Mozammel Haque are implicated in the case, according to Subel Ahmed, deputy director of ACC Integrated District Office, Chattogram-1.

According to the case documents, a total of Tk 60 million was deposited in a First Security Islami Bank account under the name of the university from Jun 30, 2010 to Jun 22, 2024 for the teachers' provident fund.

Although Sarwar withdrew funds from the account at various times, he could not account for how the money was spent.

Sarwar also ran an agent bank called 'Agent Southern University' under Bank Asia.

But as per the case dossier, he caused financial loss to the university by paying Tk 88,738 as salary to employees from March to December 2021, without depositing any commission to the university fund.

The case alleged that an amount of Tk 2.8 million was withdrawn from an account of NRB Global Islami Bank through a cheque signed by Sarwar and Mozammel to repay a loan taken from a person named Iliyas. However, the university could not show any documentation related to the loan.