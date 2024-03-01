Bodies of 23 Bailey Road fire victims returned to families

At least 44 people died and many others were rescued in an unconscious state after a devastating fire ripped through the Green Cozy Cottage building, housing restaurants and shops on Bailey Road on Thursday.

Later, 33 bodies were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

"Of them, 15 bodies have been returned from DMCH and eight from the burn institute,” said Hedaitul.

After the deadly blaze ravaged the Green Cozy Cottage, Fire Service personnel rescued at least 5 people with burn injuries.