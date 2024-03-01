Bodies of 23 Bailey Road fire victims returned to families

Hospital authorities have returned the bodies of 23 people who perished in a deadly blaze that ripped through a commercial building on Dhaka's Bailey Road.
The bodies were handed over to the victims' families on Friday morning, according to Dhaka's Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedaitul Islam.
At least 44 people died and many others were rescued in an unconscious state after a devastating fire ripped through the Green Cozy Cottage building, housing restaurants and shops on Bailey Road on Thursday.
Later, 33 bodies were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and 10 others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
"Of them, 15 bodies have been returned from DMCH and eight from the burn institute,” said Hedaitul.
After the deadly blaze ravaged the Green Cozy Cottage, Fire Service personnel rescued at least 5 people with burn injuries.
In the latest official update around 1:55 am, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen reported the death of a total of 43 people.
Of them, 10 died in the Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute, while 33 died in DMCH. The death of another victim was reported at the Police Hospital.
As many as 22 people are undergoing treatment after being trapped in the fire.
According to the health minister, the majority of the victims died due to burnt airways.