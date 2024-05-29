Hasina urges global leaders to spend to protect climate change victims instead of making weapons

Bangladesh is now known as the country that sends the largest number of women peacekeepers to the world, she says

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged global leaders to come forward and spend money to protect the victims of climate change rather than spending money on weapons.

“Wars have broken out in every corner of the world, hampering peace. The Russia-Ukraine war, Israel attacks on Gaza, the displaced Rohingya community in Myanmar - all of these incidents have created disasters for humanity,” Hasina said at an event organised to celebrate ‘International United Nations Day 2024’ on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if these wars and conflicts ever improve the welfare of the people. The competition for weapons is increasing every day and making people’s lives unbearable. Women and children are suffering in particular. Young men are sacrificing their lives.”

The prime minister said she only wants peace, not war. Everything should be settled through discussion, she said. Millions of people across the world live under the poverty line and do not have enough food. Children have no access to education. “Those who spend so much money to make weapons, and race to build their arsenals, I ask them - if we talk about peace, why do we have conflicts?”

Hasina said the amount spent on weapons would be better spent to feed the hungry, or for education and medical treatment of the poor. But global conflicts were instead pushing people into further difficulties, she said.

The money spent for making weapons could be donated to the funds for protecting people impacted by the effects of climate change, she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has been working to uphold global peace following the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. “Whenever I meet the heads of state of the countries where our peacekeeping force are working, they applaud our peacekeepers. I feel really proud of them.”

The prime minister said the demand for Bangladeshi women peacekeepers was rising day by day. “Bangladesh is now known as the country sending the largest number of women peacekeepers to the world. Currently, 3,800 women peacekeepers from Bangladesh have successfully completed UN Peacekeeping Missions.”

The UN secretary general has asked the country to send more women peacekeepers, she said.