Bushra released on bail in Fardin death case

Fardin, 24, left his home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Nov 4, saying he would stay overnight with friends at a residential hall to study and return home after an exam the following day, according to his family. The 24-year-old’s body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7.



A student of East West University’s English department, Bushra knew Fardin, who was a third-year civil engineering student, through their involvement in the debate team, but she claimed the two did not have a romantic relationship.



There was video footage of the two of them together on the day Fardin went missing, but there were no indications that she murdered him or forced him to do anything untoward.



Fardin's father Nur Uddin Rana initially filed a general diary with the Rampura Police Station before lodging a murder case after his body was found, naming Bushra as the sole suspect.



Nur Uddin has said he was unconvinced that his son could have committed suicide.