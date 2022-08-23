Foreign ministry says Momen's remarks were 'distorted'

The foreign ministry has leapt to the defence of its boss AK Abdul Momen, saying journalists have “distorted” the minister’s remarks denying his previous comments at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram.

The ministry in a statement on Monday said it was an attempt to “spread confusion”.

“Upon requests from reporters [on Monday], the foreign minister said ‘I haven’t said anything close to what I’m being accused of saying. I spoke nothing of the election or never asked for help with the election from India',” the ministry said.

“The reporters also wanted to know what Momen had actually said. In reply, the minister said ‘I spoke about stability, referring to the current global instability… [The allegations against me] are complete lies’.”