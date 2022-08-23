Foreign ministry says Momen's remarks were 'distorted'

The foreign ministry has leapt to the defence of its boss AK Abdul Momen, saying journalists have “distorted” the minister’s remarks denying his previous comments at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram.
The ministry in a statement on Monday said it was an attempt to “spread confusion”.
“Upon requests from reporters [on Monday], the foreign minister said ‘I haven’t said anything close to what I’m being accused of saying. I spoke nothing of the election or never asked for help with the election from India',” the ministry said.
“The reporters also wanted to know what Momen had actually said. In reply, the minister said ‘I spoke about stability, referring to the current global instability… [The allegations against me] are complete lies’.”
Instead of publishing the minister's latest remarks, the statement said, some news media outlets have published “distorted remarks” that “I didn't say anything like this in India - 'Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power'.”
The ministry also said the minister at the Janmashtami event on Aug 18 replied to the organisers' questions on his recent India visit.
“Nothing on the election, but regional stability, was discussed during the minister's visit.”
“He went to Guwahati and the chief minister of Assam expressed gratitude to Bangladesh's prime minister, saying Assam became stable and development was taking place because terror activities stopped.”
“In that context, Foreign Minister Dr Momen told the Indian government that stability is much needed for the betterment and development of both countries. He sought help from India so that instability cannot be created in the two countries by exaggerating communal issues.”